Kim Kardashian West Sends Tweet of Support to DACA ‘Dreamers’ as Other Stars Defend the Program

Kim Kardashian West is choosing sides — tweeting a message of support to so-called “Dreamers” from the DACA program that the Trump administration promised Tuesday to end.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, tweeted Tuesday, “I stand with the Dreamers…”

She followed it up by retweeting messages from California Senator Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and Planned Parenthood, all whom tweeted support for the program that helped former undocumented immigrant who came to America as children, to stay in the country

My message to Dreamers: We see you. We stand with you. We will fight to ensure you can stay in the country you call home. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 5, 2017

To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017

The reality star also tweeted a Bible verse from Leviticus, which she later deleted.

“When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God,” the verse read.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the DACA program would end after saying it allowed immigrants to take jobs that would have otherwise gone to Americans.

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said.

Other celebrities announced their support to Dreamers, including Cher, who tweeted,”Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME SANCTUARY.”

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

The singer fired back at a commenter who reportedly wrote, “Sure you will Cher… I’ll believe it when I see it!” according to The Huffington Post.

Cher responded with, “Then keep your eyes open bitch.”

Then keep your eyes open bitch — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Nearly 1 million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @realDonaldTrump ends #DACA. We demand #DefendDACA! #HereToStay — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 4, 2017

Ava Duvernay, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shailene Woodley and Gina Rodriguez all spoke up on Twitter to defend the DACA program, as well as to denounce Trump’s decision.

“Okay. The Bad Man continues to do bad,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “Your move, Congress. #DefendDREAMers DREAMAct #LetsGo.”

“Nearly 1 million young immigrant # DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if @ realDonaldTrump ends # DACA. We demand # DefendDACA! # HereToStay,” Rodriguez tweeted.

My boy @guillermodiazreal wore this shirt to work today. I concur. #iamanimmigrant #WeMatter #defenddaca A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

"Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

America is barreling down a very ugly path right now. How many people must be blocked, deported & banned before we say enough? #DefendDACA — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 5, 2017

Furious and heartbroken to see the U.S. abandon #DACA, which made our country stronger and more prosperous. To the Dreamers: I'm so sorry. — John Green (@johngreen) September 5, 2017

Trump has no clue what he's doing with North Korea, with DACA, with any American values. He needs to be replaced with someone who does. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 5, 2017

This administration is not representing American values. They are failing us, and our forefathers would be ashamed. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 5, 2017

Mr president you need Jesus! I pray that God has a conversation with you because you really need a good talking to! I SUPPORT #DREAMERS #TAKEDAT A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Arnold Schwarzenegger also took aim at the current administration in a series of tweets.

“I am honored to stand together to fight for a sane system that puts the power where it belongs: not with politicians, with the voters. When the average congressional margin of victory is 37%, we know something is off. Democracy requires competition to create performance. I want to thank all of the leaders who stood up to sign amicus briefs to tell the Supreme Court we will not stand for a fixed system. It’s time to end the incumbent protection racket of gerrymandering and let our politicians know that they must earn our vote.This isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue. It’s a people issue. No matter our party, we deserve leaders that represent us, the voters.”

I am honored to stand together to fight for a sane system that puts the power where it belongs: not with politicians, with the voters. 1/ https://t.co/eAbfByjWGt — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2017

Former President Bill Clinton also released a statement touching on the ways the program helped thousands who arrived in the country in their youth.

“DACA has brought hundreds of thousands of young people out of the shadows – allowing them to live without fear, go to school, work, and contribute to America in countless other ways,” Clinton’s statement read. “These young people’s dreams are part of the American Dream. And they make it more real for all of us. Today’s decision by the White House to terminate DACA – and that is effectively what it attempts to do – will crush their dreams and weaken the American Dream for the rest of us.”

“It’s wrong because it’s bad policy that solves no pressing problem and raises new ones,” he continued. “It’s wrong because it’s irresponsible, passing the buck instead of offering sensible solutions for immigration reform. Most of all, it’s wrong because it’s cruel to send these young people to places many of them have never lived and do not know. For them this is home. The United States is their home.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Obama slammed the decision by the Trump government branding it “cruel”.

“To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Late Tuesday evening, Trump reaffirmed that Congress has six months to address what to do with the program in the future and pledged to “revisit” the issue after that.

“Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”