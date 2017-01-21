Kim Kardashian Says Goodbye to Barack Obama with Family Photo of Kanye and North: 'You Will Be Missed!'

Kim Kardashian West is saying farewell and thank you to Barack Obama on Donald Trump‘s inauguration day.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared a series of photos on her website and app, as well as social media, featuring the former president’s meeting with Kardashian West, husband Kanye West and the couple’s daughter North.

“Thank you Mr. President. You will be missed!” the mother of two captioned her one-on-one moment with Obama.

While Kim, 36, and Kanye, 39, were all smiles during their presidential exchange, their eldest child appeared less amused.

“Northie! She fell & was crying. Potus gave her White House M&Ms & I wanted 2 save them 4 memories so wouldn’t let her eat them & she cried again,” Kardashian West explained the photo of her daughter fussing.

Though little Nori had very few photo-ops with the 44th president, her famous parents have previously met him — and has even received an autographed memento.

In January 2015, Mrs. West shared a photo on Instagram with Obama and Kanye, complete with a personal message that read: “To Kanye & Kim – Thanks for the support and best wishes to your lovely daughter!”

“I’m asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.” Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice. A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Also on Friday, sister Khloé Kardashian shared her own thank you note to Obama.

“‘I’m asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.’ Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice,” she captioned a black and white photo of Barack and wife Michelle.