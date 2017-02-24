All About About Kim Jong-nam’s Assassination and His Rivalry with Brother, North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un

Nearly two weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother was fatally poisoned in a public airport by two women, authorities have determined that he was killed by VX nerve agent – a rare and incredibly lethal chemical weapon.

The assassination of Kim Jong-nam has sparked worldwide intrigue – with each new development seemingly ripped from the storyline of a spy novel. It is widely believed that Kim Jong-un orchestrated the killing – the culmination of a rivalry that began when the 33-year-old dictator was still a child.

Jong-nam, 45, was reportedly assassinated by two women as he waited for his flight to Macau at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on Feb. 13. Malaysian police alleged that the women rubbed Jong-nam’s face with a liquid substance, ultimately leading to his death as he was transported to the hospital after feeling dizzy, said CNN.

The liquid – now preliminarily identified as the banned VX nerve agent – can work in minutes, according to The New York Times, and causes muscles to clench and, ultimately, block breathing.

The substance is colorless, odorless and tasteless and it’s one of the fastest and most lethal chemical weapons in existence. Governments around the world – including the U.S. – have destroyed their stockpiles. North Korea is not a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention that bans VX.

Over the weekend, Malaysian authorities arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder – the fourth suspect in custody according to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post. The SCMP reports that many believe the man may have orchestrated the attack, which was carried out by one woman carrying a Vietnamese passport and one woman carrying an Indonesian passport (one of whom was seen on CCTV wearing an “LOL” sweatshirt after the incident).

Since the attack, the Indonesian woman’s family has claimed she thought she was participating in a prank show, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Despite the completion of an autopsy by Malaysian authorities, North Korea has yet to acknowledge that the deceased is Jong-nam. The North Korean Jurists Committee did, however, deny any responsibility in his death. A statement obtained by the Journal further blamed Malaysia for the murder, saying that the responsibility lies with their government as he died there.

The rebuttal is a likely response to claims by South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn that Jong-un must have ordered his half-brother’s murder.

The relationship between Jong-un and Jong-nam has, put simply, long been tumultuous and volatile. In 2001, Jong-nam – the oldest son of Kim Jong-il – was the most likely successor to his father. That year, however, Jong-nam was deported to China after trying, unsuccessfully, to visit Tokyo Disneyland in Japan with his son on a fake visa, reported the Times.

When Jong-un finally took power at age 27 after their father’s death in 2011, Jong-nam was living in relative exile in Macau, said CNN. Though he rarely spoke to press, when he did, Jong-nam was openly critical of his brother and the North Korean government. He urged for reform of Pyongyang, with China’s influence.

According to Yoji Gomi, the author of My Father, Kim Jong Il, and Me – a book about Jong-nam – though, there was never a relationship between the two brothers. In fact, Gomi alleged they never even met, as the elder brother was studying abroad when Jong-un was born.

Still, it is thought that a rivalry between the brothers – centered around the deceased connection with the Chinese government – lead to numerous attempts on Jong-nam’s life. CNN reported that a North Korean man said he was sent to South Korea in 2012 on orders to kill Jong-nam, and another South Korean official claimed there had been a total of five attempts made on his life.

Since taking over power of the country in 2011, Jong-un has allegedly ordered the execution of 100 senior officials – including his uncle, with whom Jong-nam had a close relationship – according to South Korean authorities, reported the Journal.