Kim Cattrall is supporting Cynthia Nixon‘s decision to run for governor of New York.

Days after Nixon, 51, announced her candidacy for governor on Monday, Cattrall, 61, has addressed her former Sex and the City costar’s choice to run for political office.

Early Thursday morning, Cattrall responded to a Twitter user who asked, “Kim, what do you think of Cynthia running?!”

“I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” Cattrall replied.

Kristin Davis, who starred opposite Nixon and Cattrall on SATC, previously tweeted her support and excitement. “I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education,” tweeted Davis. “I know that she would be an excellent Governor!”

Nixon announced via social media that she would be running. “I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us,” she tweeted alongside a two-minute video.

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” she said in the voiceover, noting that she grew up with her single mom in a one bedroom fifth-floor walkup.

“I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today,” she also said. “Our leaders are letting us down.”

Later in the video, she said that while she loves her home state, “something has to change.”

If Nixon wins, she’ll be the first openly gay woman to hold the position.