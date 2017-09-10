Politics

The Most Glamorous Kennedy Family Wedding Photos

As JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg ties the knot, we’re looking back at Camelot’s most glamorous wedding photos

JFK & JACKIE

The president-to-be and bride Jacqueline Bouvier exchanged I dos in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sept. 12, 1953.

Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

CAROLINE & ED

Daughter Caroline wed Schlossberg nearly 33 years later, on July 19, 1986, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

JFK JR. & CAROLYN

The couple's son, John Jr., tied the knot with Calvin Klein publicist Bessette on Sept. 21, 1996, on the secluded Cumberland Island in Georgia. 

TED & JOAN

The senator wed his first wife, Bennett, in Bronxville, New York, on Nov. 29, 1958, but they divorced in 1982. 

TED JR. & KATHERINE

Meanwhile, his son exchanged vows with professor Gershman on Oct. 10, 1993, in Block Island, Rhode Island. 

RFK & ETHEL 

The senator wed human rights activist Skakel on June 17, 1950, in Greenwich, Connecticut.

MARIA & ARNOLD

Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy, said I do to then-action star Schwarzenegger on April 26, 1986, in the beloved Kennedy vacation spot of Hyannis, Massachusetts.

