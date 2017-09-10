Politics
The Most Glamorous Kennedy Family Wedding Photos
As JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg ties the knot, we’re looking back at Camelot’s most glamorous wedding photos
By Kate Hogan
JFK & JACKIE
The president-to-be and bride Jacqueline Bouvier exchanged I dos in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sept. 12, 1953.
CAROLINE & ED
Daughter Caroline wed Schlossberg nearly 33 years later, on July 19, 1986, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
JFK JR. & CAROLYN
The couple's son, John Jr., tied the knot with Calvin Klein publicist Bessette on Sept. 21, 1996, on the secluded Cumberland Island in Georgia.
TED & JOAN
The senator wed his first wife, Bennett, in Bronxville, New York, on Nov. 29, 1958, but they divorced in 1982.
TED JR. & KATHERINE
Meanwhile, his son exchanged vows with professor Gershman on Oct. 10, 1993, in Block Island, Rhode Island.
RFK & ETHEL
The senator wed human rights activist Skakel on June 17, 1950, in Greenwich, Connecticut.
MARIA & ARNOLD
Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy, said I do to then-action star Schwarzenegger on April 26, 1986, in the beloved Kennedy vacation spot of Hyannis, Massachusetts.