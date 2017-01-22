'That's Showbiz, Kid': SNL Spoofs Kellyanne Conway with Chicago Parody

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be Kellyanne Conway.

Saturday Night Live made Donald Trump’s aide the star of a Chicago parody sketch, putting a new spin on the song “Roxie.”

Kate McKinnon reprised her impersonation for the number, which delves into Conway’s “real” motivations for supporting Trump as his campaign manager and now-consultant: stardom.

“Who says that lying’s not an art?” she sings while daydreaming as Roxie Hart during a CNN interview. “And when they Google just a ‘K,’ my name’ll come up before Kanye: Kellyanne Conway.”

Later joined by an army of backup dancers in tuxedoes, she says, “Hey, you know what’s weird? This time last year I supported Ted Cruz. I said Donald Trump acted unpresidential. It’s on tape. But hey, that’s showbiz, kid.”

But, hey, “When the world goes up in flames, at least for now they’ll know my name.”