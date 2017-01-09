Kellyanne Conway Says Meryl Streep’s Trump Speech Left Her ‘Concerned’

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Kellyanne Conway joined her boss Donald Trump in criticizing Meryl Streep for the award-winning actress’ speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Monday, Conway said Streep’s takedown of Trump left her “concerned.”

“I’m concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is also, I think, inciting people’s worst instincts,” Conway said. “When she won’t get up there and say, ‘I didn’t like it, but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.’ Which he has actually done from moment one. The moment he won, he said I’m going to be president for [all people].”

On Sunday, Streep used her platform as the winner of this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to slam the president-elect for his treatment of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition. (During a 2015 rally, Trump mocked Kovaleski by waving his hands around; the president-elect has claimed he wasn’t mocking the reporter’s disability.)

“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good, there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth,” Streep said of the incident (video of which can be seen here). “It was the moment where the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of head because it wasn’t a movie, it was real life.”

Streep later added a plea to Hollywood and those outside the acting community to remind each other “of the privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy.”

Conway’s comments come on the heels of Trump’s own remarks against Streep. On Monday morning, the president-elect posted three tweets about the speech, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.” Streep is an eight-time Golden Globes winner (the Cecil B. DeMille Award was her ninth trophy, though it did not come in a competition with other actresses) and one of only six actors ever to win three or more Academy Awards in the acting categories.