Kellyanne Conway: ‘Of Course I Don’t Have Any Evidence’ of Obama Spying on Trump Tower Through TVs, Microwaves

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday that she has no proof to support her suggestion that the Obama administration spied on Trump Tower through televisions and microwaves during the election season.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Conway attempted to clarify her recent comments to the Bergen Record, in which she took President Donald Trump‘s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign headquarters in Manhattan one step further — saying that spying could also be conducted through phones, televisions and even “microwaves that turn into cameras.”

“Of course I don’t have any evidence for those allegations and that answer had nothing to do with what the president said last week,” Conway told George Stephanopoulos on Monday morning when pressed about her remarks, adding that she was happy Trump’s claims were part of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation.

During a separate appearance on the Today show, Conway said she could not comment on the wiretapping claims, as “it’s under investigation.”

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

In a wide-ranging interview with the Bergan Record at her Alpine, New Jersey, home on Sunday, Conway said of Trump’s claims, “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other. You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.” Among the ways, she mentioned “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding: “We know this is a fact of modern life.”

Conway took to Twitter on Monday to defend her heavily mocked comments, writing: “On wiretap claims, I have said many times that we are pleased the House/Senate Intel Committees are investigating & will comment after. Response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news & techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong.”

1/2: On wiretap claims, I have said many times that we are pleased the House/Senate Intel Committees are investigating & will comment after — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017

2/2: response to Bergen Record was about surveillance articles in news & techniques generally, not about campaign. Headline just wrong. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 13, 2017

In a series of tweets last week, Trump wrote, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Trump, 70, alleged that Obama bypassed a court rejection in order to carry out the alleged wiretapping, noting that “a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

A spokesperson for Obama has denied the allegations, calling Trump’s claims “simply false.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” the spokesperson said. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White house official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.”

Trump, who has not offered any proof for his claims, is facing down a Monday deadline for evidence set by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee.