Kellyanne Conway Lands Top White House Position as Counselor to Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has named campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as “counselor to the president,” his transition team announced early Thursday morning.

Conway, 49, has been serving as a senior member of Trump’s transition team after becoming the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential election.

According to the transition team, Conway’s position as the highest-ranking female in Trump’s White House will see her “continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump, 70, said in the statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Stoynoff on Donald Trump’s Very Personal Attacks: ‘It’s An Attempt to Silence Women

Conway joined Trump’s team in early July as his third campaign manager. She is the founder and owner of a polling and political research company.

Conway said in the statement that she was “humbled and honored” to accept the position.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” she said. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.”

During an appearance on Fox Business Network later that day she said, “It’s very humbling to be asked by the President to continue to serve at a senior role. It’s also important to me as to who the rest of the senior team is and I’m familiar with them — I’m there to support them and the great work they’ve done in the transition. I look very much forward to serving.”

.@KellyannePolls: "It’s very humbling to be asked by the President to continue to serve at a senior role." pic.twitter.com/xpj0hFH24Z — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 22, 2016

Also on Thursday, the team named former RNC communications director Sean Spicer as press secretary, former campaign press secretary Hope Hicks as director of strategic communications, Jason Miller as director of communications and Dan Scavino as director of social media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement.