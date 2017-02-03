Kellyanne Conway Under Fire After Accidentally Citing Non-Existent ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ to Defend Refugee Ban

Kellyanne Conway is facing backlash for her latest “alternative fact.”

During a Thursday interview with MSNBC‘s Chris Matthews, the counselor to President Donald Trump referenced two Iraqi refugees, falsely claiming that they were behind “the Bowling Green Massacre.”

“Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” she told Matthews.

However, no such massacre (or terrorist attack) has ever occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

On Wednesday morning, Conway took to Twitter and said she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” and that “honest mistakes abound” — but the correction came long after social media lit up while pointing out her error.

Chelsea Clinton condemned Conway’s statements in a tweet, writing, “Please don’t make up attacks.”

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

“Please, a moment of alternative silence for the victims of the Bowling Green massacre,” one person tweeted. Another wrote: “Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts.”

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 3, 2017

I wrote a doctoral thesis on the Bowling Green Massacre and now I have a Ph.D from Trump University. DeVos plagiarized it. — mauitam (@mauitam) February 3, 2017

Finding these Bowling Green Massacre jokes to be a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. — Justin Shanes (@justinshanes) February 3, 2017

Devastated to learn that Manti Te'o's girlfriend was one of the victims lost in the Bowling Green Massacre. — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) February 3, 2017

Conway cited the phony event in an effort to defend Trump’s controversial executive order temporarily banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The 50-year-old later clarified that she was referring to the two Iraqi men who lived in the city when they were arrested for “terrorist activities.”

Mohanad Hammadi and Waad Alwan admitted to using improvised explosive devices against U.S. soldiers in Iraq — not in Bowling Green — and were accused of attempting to send money and weapons to al-Qaeda, according to the Department of Justice.

Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison and Alwan was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison followed by a life term of supervised release, according to the Department.

In the interview, Conway also noted that former President Barack Obama first identified the countries affected by Trump’s ban: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

She added that Trump’s controversial policy is similar to “what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.”

However, Obama did not ban visas for Iraqi refugees for six months.

In 2016, Obama added Somalia, Yemen and Libya to a list of “countries of concern,” slowing down visa approvals for those who had visited the countries after March 1, 2011, according to The Hill. Iraq, Iran, Syria and Sudan have been on the list since 2015, the publication reports.

The visa restrictions came in the aftermath of Hammadi and Alwan’s arrests, but there was never a point when Iraqi refugees were banned from entering the U.S. under Obama’s administration, the Post reports.

There were, however, more extensive background checks and vetting procedures imposed, thus slowing down visa approvals, according to the Post.