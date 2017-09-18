Kellyanne Conway Slams Emmys, Says Kate McKinnon Probably Had ‘More Fun Playing Me’

Kellyanne Conway was not a fan of Sunday’s 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast.

Speaking to Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Conway criticized the “sameness” of the ceremony, which featured numerous attacks on President Donald Trump.

“They got plucked and polished and waxed and some of them didn’t eat for two months, and all for what? To sound the same? They have the right to speak but … if you’re an American and you’re tuning in to watch your favorite actors and actresses and shows — and I used to do it routinely as a kid. Who’s going to win? Oh, she lost? I love her show. There is very little of that,” Conway said.

The White House advisor criticized the Emmys, the recent Miss America pageant (where Trump’s response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia was criticized), and “our sports” as becoming “very politicized.”

“It looks like the ratings are suffering,” she added. “It looks like America is responding by tuning out. Because they want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to, I guess in this case, read the stuff other people write for you. So they’re welcome to their opinion but how does it really fit? I get that feeling of the old Sesame Street song: One of these things does not belong here. It was on and on and on. I think it’s this culture of sameness that I talk about. Look at the media research center NewsBusters’ analysis recently, where 91 percent — 91 percent! — of the coverage about President Trump in the summer was negative. It felt the same last night watching it.”

There was one part, however, Conway found acceptable: Kate McKinnon winningin the comedy supporting actress category for her Saturday Night Live work, which included impressions of both Hillary Clinton and Conway herself.

“But I am so happy Kate McKinnon was able to get her Emmy. I know she thanked Hillary Clinton, but it had to be much more fun to play me,” Conway said with a wink.

The Emmy Awards were a political affair — not just because of host Stephen Colbert’s Trump attacks or commentary from winners. The In Memoriam segment featured controversial Fox News co-founder Roger Ailes, while ousted Press Secretary Sean Spicer made an appearance in the opening segment to lampoon his own false statements about Trump’s inaugural crowd size.

“I’m very happy my former White House colleague Sean Spicer is a man of good humor,” Conway said of Spicer. “He’s been quoted recently as saying life outside is much more relaxed. So I’m very happy for him. This is something a lot of folks in Hollywood lack, which is introspection and good humor.”

McKinnon, meanwhile, wasn’t the only SNL star to win an Emmy on Sunday night. Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on the show, also took home an award — and offered it to Trump from the stage.

Asked if Trump would call Baldwin on Monday to congratulate the star for his victory, Conway was firm: “No,” she said. “And he probably barely noticed.”

