Kellyanne Conway Going Full Sesame Street About Collusion and Delusion Is Summer’s Hottest Viral Meme

It’s a fact universally acknowledged that the quickest way to flood the internet with memes is to be a politician holding up a blank canvas.

Kellyanne Conway did just that during a Wednesday night interview on Fox’s Hannity with host Sean Hannity. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser came prepared with printed signs that she used as props to get her point across to the folks at home, following reports of purported Russian attempts to help Donald Trump win the election.

“In case you run out of time, this is how I see it so far,” Conway said playfully, holding up two simple rhyming flash cards. “This is to help all the people at home. What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet. I see illusion and delusion.” As she walked viewers through her talking points, Conway crossed out the word “collusion.”

“So just so we’re clear, everyone: four words. Collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes,” she said. “I just thought we’d have some fun with words. A Sesame [Street] Grover’s word of the day, perhaps.”

It was an immediate viral hit.

The lyrics from the musical Rent “heuvos rancheros and Maya Angelou” were not what she wanted to communicate, and neither were endless other ideas that quickly dominated the internet.

Many made the connection to Love Actually’s enduringly iconic love profession scene, while critics had a field day with satirical takes.

See a sampling below.

LET THE MEME-ING BEGIN! pic.twitter.com/HX8s0aP1z3 — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) July 13, 2017

very excited for these new Radiohead albums, i guess pic.twitter.com/b0IIo54lBQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2017

I am so so sorry everyone pic.twitter.com/jLjENz2c1O — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 13, 2017

To huevos rancheros and Maya Angelou pic.twitter.com/M9TeAumyRx — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) July 13, 2017

Rent lyrics made an appearance.

The Love Actually sequel was awful pic.twitter.com/iNfKFBr3ZR — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 13, 2017

Another ran with the throwback theme

Donny's in the basement mixin' up the medicine, Kellyanne's on the pavement thinkin' 'bout the government … https://t.co/M4hTgjZuW0 — Michael Calia (@Michael_Calia) July 13, 2017

The Office was in the mix.

Another poked fun at the scaling back of press briefings.

Someone replaced the signs.

Kellyanne Conway: “There’s no collusion.”

Just photos and emails. pic.twitter.com/rFDFEyXEQ4 — Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) July 13, 2017

Some were even more pointed.

A certain buzzword was necessary.

Karate Kid got a tribute.

This article originally appeared on Time.com