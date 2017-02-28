People

Politics

Kellyanne Conway Receives Angry Tweets for Kneeling, Being on Her Phone in Oval Office

By

Posted on

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway was photographed kneeling on an Oval Office couch and browsing her phone while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday.

Social media was in an uproar with reaction posts and memes as some voiced their opinion that the White House senior adviser was being disrespectful, not only because she had her feet on the furniture but also due to the context of Trump’s meeting.

Didn't anyone teach Kellyanne Conway manners? When you're squatting on a couch texting always wear shoes.

A post shared by Jen Kirkman (@jenkirkman) on

Celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Keith Olbermann and Vanessa Carlton tweeted the photo of Conway. “Get your f–king feet off the furniture, @KellyannePolls. This isn’t your home,” Olbermann wrote.

Even last night’s Oscars gaffe was mixed into the Conway phone mentions.

But not all the responses were negative. Some defended Conway by sharing photos of former President Barack Obama with his feet on Kennedy’s resolute desk.

And others were just curious as to what exactly Conway was doing on her phone.

Neither Conway nor Trump have tweeted in response to the photo.