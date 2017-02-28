Kellyanne Conway Receives Angry Tweets for Kneeling, Being on Her Phone in Oval Office

Kellyanne Conway was photographed kneeling on an Oval Office couch and browsing her phone while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday.

Social media was in an uproar with reaction posts and memes as some voiced their opinion that the White House senior adviser was being disrespectful, not only because she had her feet on the furniture but also due to the context of Trump’s meeting.

Get your fucking feet off the furniture, @KellyannePolls. This isn't your home. https://t.co/12DpukKDkS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 28, 2017

Ok so Kellyanne Conway doesn't wear shoes when in the Oval Office. 🤔 https://t.co/MRJk6Wx8Sa — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) February 28, 2017

Didn't anyone teach Kellyanne Conway manners? When you're squatting on a couch texting always wear shoes. A post shared by Jen Kirkman (@jenkirkman) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

Celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, Keith Olbermann and Vanessa Carlton tweeted the photo of Conway. “Get your f–king feet off the furniture, @KellyannePolls. This isn’t your home,” Olbermann wrote.

The Kellyanne Conway couch photo is just a distraction from Warren Beatty setting up Faye Dunaway to take the fall last night — Matt Ford (@fordm) February 28, 2017

Hold up. Kellyanne Conway really sits like that on a couch in the Oval Office? pic.twitter.com/HYEHxTA0Ub — Jordan (@WlTTSJW) February 28, 2017

Even last night’s Oscars gaffe was mixed into the Conway phone mentions.

.@KellyannePolls These idiots don't realize the floor is hot lava. pic.twitter.com/jwuqzTHDt6 — Ocular Nervosa (@ocularnervosa) February 28, 2017

They ALL lookin around like "Soooooo…. she just gon sit there with her feet up?!?! Who RAISED her?!?!?" pic.twitter.com/kzZXoLF0j3 — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) February 28, 2017

When you bring home the girl from school with no home training, your pops gave her THIS look!

😂🤣😂🤣

Damn, I miss my pops!!!😂 pic.twitter.com/S5DS0mZWS1 — Big Win (@BigWinInTx) February 28, 2017

when you get to the kickback before your sorority sisters pic.twitter.com/fAxnb8rnRz — Ziwe (@ziwe) February 28, 2017

So many questions:

a) CARDBOARD or @realDonaldTrump?

b) Why is @KellyannePolls like THAT?

c) Do they save money on black people with VOLUME? pic.twitter.com/6sfaMdXjnK — Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) February 28, 2017

But not all the responses were negative. Some defended Conway by sharing photos of former President Barack Obama with his feet on Kennedy’s resolute desk.

I'll take shoes on a couch over this any day. pic.twitter.com/JLE16uQFsF — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) February 28, 2017

As conservatives defend classless Kellyanne Conway in Oval Office don't forget they blew a gasket when a black man put his feet ON HIS DESK pic.twitter.com/kgOZbc0Rkr — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 28, 2017

Twitter erupts over @KellyannePolls feet up on the oval office couch. These folks wonder why #fakenews is their mantra. pic.twitter.com/F5NsjA6KCl — Irish Sean (@One1Libertarian) February 28, 2017

And others were just curious as to what exactly Conway was doing on her phone.

…does Kellyanne have a Snapchat we don't know about? pic.twitter.com/M4nksMqh1d — Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) February 28, 2017

Neither Conway nor Trump have tweeted in response to the photo.