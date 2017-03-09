Katy Perry and America Ferrera to Be Honored by Human Rights Campaign for Their LGBTQ Advocacy Work

Katy Perry and America Ferrera are two of Hollywood’s most politically active stars, and both women will be honored by the Human Rights Campaign later this month for their advocacy work.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, will be awarded with the National Equality Award at the LGBTQ civil rights organization’s 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner on March 18. The Superstore actress will be presented the Ally for Equality Award by her pal Lena Dunham at the event.

“We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality,” HRC President Chad Griffin says in a statement. “Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people — and, in particular, young people. Katy’s message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world.”

Meanwhile, Ferrera, 32, “has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow,” adds Griffin. “As we continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our friend, Lena Dunham — both fierce and outspoken champions of equality.”

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine — who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate in the 2016 presidential election — will be the featured speaker at the gala.

Over the last several years, Perry campaigned hard for Clinton, knocking on doors at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas while wearing a “Nasty Woman” shirt and performing at several of her rallies and the Democratic National Convention. Weeks after losing the election, Clinton made a surprise appearance at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in Manhattan to present the singer with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award.

Describing Perry as “someone whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up,” Clinton highlighted the star’s advocacy work for children around the world “who would otherwise be voiceless.”

Ferrera — who got onstage with Dunham at the DNC for a joint speech taking aim at President Donald Trump — has been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ youth.

“We must remind LGBTQ students they are valued & supported!” she tweeted last month. “LGBTQ (and not-so-youth). We see you. We love you. We will fight for you & protect you. #kindnessinaction.”