Kathy Griffin Announces She Is ‘No Longer Under Federal Investigation’ for Trump Photo

The federal government is no longer investigating Kathy Griffin for threatening President Donald Trump.

“I am no longer under federal investigation,” she tweeted. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.” Her message was also accompanied by a screenshot of an Associated Press article that debunked a fake news story that claimed the comedienne was jailed for walking around New York in fake blood and a Trump Halloween mask last month.

https://twitter.com/statuses/891026797566894081

This good news comes almost two months after Griffin held a press conference where she and her lawyer revealed that the Secret Service opened an investigation into her after a gory photo of her holding the president’s decapitated head hit the internet in May. Earlier this month, Griffin appeared to confirm a report that the Secret Service interviewed her for over an hour.

While this case may finally be closed, Griffin did not escape this controversy unscathed. In the wake of the photo’s release, there was an immediate backlash from celebrities, and she lost several professional opportunities, including her annual New Years’ Eve gig on CNN. However, that loss didn’t damage her friendship with her former NYE partner-in-crime Anderson Cooper, who denounced the photo when it surfaced.

“We’re still friends,” said Cooper on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night. “I said what I said, that I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best. I hope she bounces back.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com