Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Donald Trump Beheading Photo: ‘I Went Way Too Far’

Kathy Griffin is acknowledging that she “crossed the line” by posing for a photo with a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand.

“I’m a comic. I crossed the line, I moved the line and then I crossed the line,” the comedienne, 56, said in a video posted on Twitter. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny.”

Griffin added that she was taking down the photo and planned on asking the photographer, Tyler Shields, to do the same.

Earlier in the day, both Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump Jr. denounced the image.

“This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president,” the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton tweeted.

The president’s son called it “disgusting” in a tweet: “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”

Many on the social media platform agreed and slammed the graphic photo as “wrong” and “pure evil.”

Griffin and photographer Tyler Shields teamed up to create a “timely image” of Trump’s presidency and American politics, according to Shields, who spoke with Entertainment Weekly.

“I think to [Griffin], it’s absolutely about [Trump]. I can’t speak for her, obviously,” Shields explained what the comedian wanted to say with the photo. “I might not agree with him, she definitely doesn’t agree with him, but I’ll defend my right to be able to say whatever I want until I die.”