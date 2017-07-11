Kathy Griffin Reveals Photo of Her Meeting Man at the Center of Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia Controversy

Before Donald Trump Jr. met with Russian intermediary Rob Goldstone, comedian Kathy Griffin met him first.

In a now-deleted tweet, Griffin, 56, posted a photo of herself and Goldstone, writing, “Don’t recall taking this photo with Russian intermediary Rob Goldstone, but I am in my Dynasty hat waiting for my interview with Mr. Mueller.”

Griffin initially tweeted that the photo was taken in 2010, but deleted that tweet and posted another without a date.

Don't recall taking this photo with Russian intermediary Rob Goldstone, but I am in my Dynasty hat waiting for my interview with Mr. Mueller pic.twitter.com/VZ4iT1SuJX — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 10, 2017

Griffin became embroiled in her own scandalin late May and eventually apologized for posting a graphic photo of President Donald Trump’s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand.

The photo stunt cost Griffin multiple gigs, including her job hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.

The comedian, who appeared with her lawyer Lisa Bloom in a press conference, said that the Trumps’ bullying has led to her being vilified, receiving death threats and losing work.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” she said tearfully. “I’m going to be honest, he broke me.”

Trump Jr. admitted to meeting with a lawyer connected to the Russian government in June 2016 after she promised damaging information on his father’s presidential campaign rival, Hillary Clinton.

The meeting was allegedly arranged by Goldstone, a former British tabloid journalist whose PR firm, Oui 2 PR, says on their website they have worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Betty White, U2 and Poison.