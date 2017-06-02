Kathy Griffin Cries as She Says Her Career Is Likely Over After Trump Stunt: ‘He Broke Me’

In a press conference on Friday, Kathy Griffin accused President Trump and his family of “bullying” her and “trying to ruin my life forever” after she went public with a photo of herself holding what was intended to look like the decapitated head of president.

The comedian, who appeared with her lawyer Lisa Bloom, said that the Trumps’ bullying has led to her being vilified, receiving death threats and losing work.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” she said tearfully. “I’m going to be honest, he broke me.”

Griffin, who teared up several other times during the emotional press conference, noted that while her apology for the controversial photo “absolutely stands,” she shouldn’t “have to die” for her mistake. She also said she is currently under investigation by the Secret Service.

“The message is clear,” said Bloom, who gave lengthy remarks before Griffin. “Criticize the president, lose your job, and that’s what happened to Kathy and more.”

Bloom also said that Griffin’s photo was intended to be a “parody of Trump’s own sexist remarks” about journalist Megyn Kelly. After Kelly questioned Trump during a Republican presidential debate about his past comments about women, Trump said the former Fox News host had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

“I’m always going to stick up for a woman who I feel is being demeaned,” Griffin said of Kelly.

The comic also said that she felt she was being targeted by the president because she is a woman.

“This wouldn’t be happening to a guy. It’s a woman thing,” she said. “It’s coming directly from the president of the United States to a 56-year-old comedienne. He picked me. I’m the easiest target. I’m a D-list comedian.”

“But I didn’t grab anybody’s you-know-what,” she added, referencing Trump’s “grab them by the p—-” Access Hollywood tape.

Griffin’s graphic photo has prompted widespread outrage from liberals and conservatives, including the president himself, who said his son Barron, 11, was particularly upset by the image, and First Lady Melania Trump, who questioned Griffin’s “mental health” in a rare statement.

Griffin apologized for the photo hours after it surfaced on Tuesday, acknowledging that she had “crossed the line” and gone “way too far.”

But on Thursday, Bloom announced in a tweet that she and Griffin would be holding a news conference to “explain the true motivation behind the image” and “respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

The photo stunt has already cost Griffin multiple gigs, including her job hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and a sponsorship with the company Squatty Potty.