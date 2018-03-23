Karen McDougal Says Donald Trump Tried to Pay Her After Alleged Sexual Encounter

Donald Trump tried to pay Karen McDougal after their first alleged sexual encounter in 2006, the former Playboy Playmate revealed in a new interview with CNN.

“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said, confirming that “he did” literally attempt to hand her cash.

“I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face,” she told Anderson Cooper in the headline-making sit-down that aired Thursday night. “It must have been so sad.”

Karen McDougal CNN

“What can you say except, I’m sorry? I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me, I’m sorry,” McDougal, 46, said.

“Going through it when I look back where I was back then, I know it’s wrong, I am really sorry for that. I know it’s the wrong thing to do,” she said, fighting back tears.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The former Playmate — who said her affair with Trump began in June 2006, three months before he welcomed son Barron with Melania, and ended in April 2007 — said she and Trump had “real feelings” for each other.

“There was a real relationship there,” she said, adding, “I was in [love with him] … He always told he loved me.”

White House reps previously told The New Yorker that Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal: “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”