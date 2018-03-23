Former Playboy Model Tearfully Says 'I'm Sorry' to Melania Trump for Alleged Affair with Donald

Karen McDougal, the ex-Playboy model claiming to have had an affair with Donald Trump, is expressing her remorse to First Lady Melania Trump.

“What can you say except, I’m sorry? I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me, I’m sorry,” McDougal, 46, told Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired on CNN Thursday. “Going through it when I look back where I was back then, I know it’s wrong, I am really sorry for that. I know it’s the wrong thing to do,” she said, fighting back tears.

“There was a real relationship there. There were real feelings between the two of us, not just myself, not just him … Deep inside, I did have a lot of guilt but I still continued,” said the former Playmate, who said she had the affair with Trump beginning in June 2006, three months before he welcomed son Barron with Melania.

“The only thing he said about his son was, ‘Isn’t the name Barron a nice name?’ ” she added about Trump, whom she called a “nice looking man.”

The former preschool teacher shared that she thought “maybe” their relationship would end in marriage. As for Trump, she believed he had “real feelings” for her. “Of course, he did. I know he did. … I was in [love with him] … He always told he loved me,” she said.

However, McDougal revealed that Trump tried to pay her after sex. “After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said.

Recalling how Trump handed her money after, the former Playmate said, “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face. It must have been so sad,” adding that she told him, “That’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl.”

McDougal, who first met Trump when he was filming the Celebrity Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion in 1998, said they would “talk about anything and everything” during their “dates” together.

“When you’re in a relationship, do you count how many times you have sex? I can tell you we saw each other a minimum five times a month up to bigger numbers per month. Over the course of 2006 through, I think I ended it April 2007,” she said of allegedly having unprotected sex with Trump.

On Tuesday, McDougal sued the company that owns the National Enquirer to break her silence about the alleged 2006 tryst for which she was paid $150,000 for her story about the 10-month relationship with the now-president and then withheld it from publication, according to the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE.

McDougal is the second woman who was reportedly paid by people close to Trump shortly before the presidential election to keep an alleged affair with him a secret. And both McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels used attorney Keith Davidson to broker their deals. McDougal alleges in her suit that Davidson was working in concert with Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep her quiet.

McDougal and Trump’s alleged affair was first made public in February after a report in The New Yorker claimed that Trump had a consensual sexual relationship with McDougal.

White House reps previously told The New Yorker that Trump denies having had an affair with McDougal: “This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”