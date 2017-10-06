Hot for Teacher: Twitter Swoons Over Justin Trudeau’s #TBT Photo on World Teachers’ Day

Long before he became Canada’s crush-worthy prime minister, Justin Trudeau was a crush-worthy teacher — and he’s got a #TBT photo to prove it.

Trudeau, who for years taught math, French, drama and humanities at Vancouver’s West Point Grey Academy, shared a throwback photo of himself as a young teacher on Thursday in commemoration of World Teachers’ Day.

“…no better day for a #TBT to this gem from the @wpgadotca days – an undisclosed number of years ago,” the prime minister tweeted.

In the photo, a smiling and bespectacled Trudeau is wearing a navy suit and shirt with a leaf patterned tie while surrounded by students.

According to the Huffington Post, former students remembered Trudeau fondly on a 2015 Reddit thread, describing him as a normal teacher who was “really, really energetic and goofy.”

On Twitter, fans celebrated Trudeau’s looks and style in the throwback photo.

Trudeau also released a statement praising teachers in Canada and around the world.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank all teachers and educators in Canada and around the world for helping us succeed as individuals and prosper as societies,” he said. “You give the very best of yourselves, and change lives, every day, for the better.”