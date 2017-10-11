Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump Are All Smiles at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump reunited as seatmates for Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The first daughter and advisor to the president was all smiles as she enjoyed dinner with the Canadian prime minister and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

There, Trudeau — an avowed feminist who notably appointed a Cabinet with an equal number of men and women — gave remarks about making the workplace more equitable for women.

“Now that we have a Cabinet, and a government, and quite frankly, a party with all these great, strong, young women, the challenge we have is, despite all their presence, we’re still very much in an old-fashioned man’s game of politics,” Trudeau said. “And we’re having to look at how we change things in the workplace.”

Ivanka also posted about the evening on her Instagram account, writing, “Great night at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit dinner with Prime Minister Trudeau, Mme. Sophie Grégoire, Billie Jean King, Jewel and so many incredible women leaders. #FortuneMPW.”

She posted several smiling shots of herself with the Trudeaus.

It wasn’t the first time Trump and Trudeau spent time together.

During Trudeau’s March visit to the U.S., the pair took in the Broadway show Come From Away at New York City’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theater. They were joined by Trudeau’s wife and a number of other U.S. and Canadian government officials. (The musical focuses on residents of the Canadian island of Newfoundland, who welcomed passengers onboard 38 jumbo jets and four military flights after the U.S. closed its airspace following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.)

A month earlier, Trudeau had a roundtable meeting with Ivanka at the White House, where they created a women’s business group, the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.

The task force is made up of female executives, including General Electric Canada CEO Elyse Allan, T&T Supermarket Inc. CEO Tina Lee, TransAlta Corp. CEO Dawn Farrell, and Linamar Corp. CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

The first daughter, who did not yet have an official position in the Trump White House at the time, was an active participant in the meeting, and spoke of hoping to collaborate with task force members on confronting the challenges facing women in the workforce today.

She also said that Trudeau reached out to her father about working together on issues impacting women.

Things were friendly between President Trump and Trudeau during that visit, though they’ve had a contentious relationship in the past. Trudeau has been a vocal critic of Trump, going back to the early days of his candidacy.

“I don’t think it comes as a surprise to anyone that I stand firmly against the politics of division, the politics of fear, the politics of intolerance or hateful rhetoric,” Trudeau said at a 2016 town hall. “If we allow politicians to succeed by scaring people, we don’t actually end up any safer. Fear doesn’t make us safer. It makes us weaker.”