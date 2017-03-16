Justin Trudeau Brings Ivanka Trump to Broadway's Come From Away

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and first daughter Ivanka Trump enjoyed a night out together on Broadway.

The pair arrived at New York City’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in the same motorcade, though in separate vehicles, to watch Wednesday’s showing of Come From Away, the Canadian-born musical that highlights how a small town in Newfoundland aided stranded airline passengers after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Trump (who does not have an official position in the Trump White House) sat in Row F between Nikki R. Haley, her father’s ambassador to the UN, and Trudeau, according to The New York Times. Also in attendance were Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien, and 600 people — including 125 UN ambassadors — with the Consulate General of Canada in New York.

Ivanka Trump Today at the Broadway play in New York city #IvankaTrump #NewYork #washingtondc #Broadway A post shared by All Things Ivanka Trump (@teamivankatrump) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

And there's Ivanka Trump arriving in the same motorcade, different vehicle, as PM Trudeau at the Broadway play pic.twitter.com/wIrmxmFzdd — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) March 16, 2017

The prime minister, who was joined by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, gave a surprise address before the start of the Broadway show and was received with a standing ovation.

“[The cast] worked to pull together such an extraordinary crowd to celebrate this story of friendship during extraordinarily difficult times between individuals between countries,” the prime minister said about “the close relationship between the United States and Canada.”

“The world gets to see what it is to lean on each other and be there for each other,” he added. “This story, this amazing show, is very much about that, and it’s about friendship as well.”

In February, Trudeau had a roundtable meeting with Ivanka at the White House when they created a women’s business group, the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs. During the meeting, Ivanka spoke of hoping to collaborate with task force members on confronting the challenges facing women in the workforce today.

.@JustinTrudeau saying a few words before #ComeFromAway! We're so thankful to be able to share this story with him and his wife! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/T5it4FdetZ — Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) March 16, 2017

As guests were arriving at the theater, President Donald Trump was responding to the nationwide restraining order issued on his revised travel ban, calling the temporary halt an “unprecedented judicial overreach.”

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Nashville, the president said that the latest iteration was a “watered-down version” of the original executive order and that he would challenge the ruling up to the Supreme Court, if necessary. Trump also said he wanted to return to the first ban, which targeted even more immigrants and was also blocked by a federal court.

Earlier that same day, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the president’s second attempt at a travel ban aimed at six Muslim-majority countries, which was set to go in effect a day later on Thursday. Hawaii was the first state to legally challenge the president’s travel ban. More than a half a dozen states are also trying to halt the order.