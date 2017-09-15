Democratic Coalition Chairman Jon Cooper Mistakes Busy Philipps for Sarah Huckabee Sanders — and Actress Isn't Happy

Jon Cooper, who is the Chairman of The Democratic Coalition, just confused a Freaks and Geeks alum with President Trump‘s press secretary.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager! I guess having @GovMikeHuckabee as your dad does that to you,” Cooper tweeted along with an image of Busy Philipps‘ character Kim Kelly from the 1999 NBC series.

The mix-up did not sit well with the actress, who later tweeted a series of responses.

“ARE YOU F–KING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS,” Philipps wrote in her first out of five posts.

I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW https://t.co/3l8WVntlG3 — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

APPARENTLY NOT SINCE HE THINKS IM SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS https://t.co/JQ9yDwZc0i — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) September 14, 2017

The star’s fans made sure Copper knew he had screwed up and he later deleted the Tweet and apologized.

“I deleted this tweet after I found out the pic wasn’t Sanders but rather an actress w/ a huge fan base (who now all HATE me, lol). My bad! ,” Cooper tweeted.

‘My advice: Just because a Google search identifies an image as being a certain person, take that with a grain of salt! It could be wrong.’

In conclusion: Sanders was most definitely not a star on Freaks and Greeks.