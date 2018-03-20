John Oliver's 'Gay' Spoof of Mike Pence's Bunny's Book Is Outselling the Real One

In a “hare”-raising turn of events for Mike Pence, John Oliver‘s parody children’s book about the vice president’s pet falling in love with an another male rabbit is outselling its inspiration.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo — a spoof created by the talk show in response to a children’s book written by Pence’s daughter Charlotte and illustrated by his wife, Karen — topped Amazon’s best-selling books on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Pence family’s picture book, Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, ranked fourth on the list.

In addition, Oliver’s book has earned a five-star rating on the site with over 3,000 reviews. The Pences’ competing story has been reviewed only 60 times and holds a four-and-a-half-star rating.

The Last Week Tonight book follows Marlon Bundo as he meets another bunny named Wesley and they decide to get married. However, a ruling stink bug — who bears some resemblance to the vice president with his white hair and red tie — declares that “boy bunnies don’t marry boy bunnies” (also bearing some resemblance to Pence’s enduring opposition to LGBT rights).

“Let me be completely clear about this: This is actually a book for children. This is a real children’s book,” Oliver said on his show. “This isn’t some adult book telling Mike Pence to go f— himself. Although, in buying it, that’s exactly what you would be doing.”

The TV host added that all proceeds from the book, written by Jill Twiss and illustrated by Indiana artist E.G. Keller, will go to The Trevor Project and AIDS United.

An audio version of the book features performances by RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, John Lithgow, Jim Parsons, Ellie Kempner, Jeff Garlin and Jack McBrayer.

John Oliver and Mike Pence Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“Please, buy it for your children, buy it for any child you know, or just buy it because you know it would annoy Mike Pence,” Oliver said. “You would be doing a nice thing in a really d— ish way, and isn’t that the dream at the end of the day?”

Purchase Marlon Bundo’s tale on Amazon or at www.betterbundobook.com. The Pence book is also available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble booksellers.