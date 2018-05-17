Sen. John McCain wished his wife of 37 years a happy anniversary on Twitter Thursday morning.
The 81-year-old Arizona Republican, who is battling brain cancer, shared a smiling photo of himself with wife Cindy McCain and captioned, “Happy 37th anniversary to my love @cindymccain – time flies when you’re having fun!”
Cindy, 63, retweeted the sweet message on Thursday, writing, “What a great life we have had! Here is to 37 more.”
Cindy also took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of the couple on their wedding day.
“Today @senjohnmccain and my 37th wedding anniversary. What an incredible and fascinating life we have had together,” she wrote.
McCain married Cindy, his second wife, in 1980, shortly after divorcing first wife Carol.
The McCains made headlines recently after a Trump White House aide reportedly mocked the senator’s brain cancer diagnosis during a closed-door meeting at the White House, saying, “He’s dying anyway.”
Cindy was quick to come to her husband’s defense, tweeting at the aide, Kelly Sadler: “@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.”