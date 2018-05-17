Sen. John McCain wished his wife of 37 years a happy anniversary on Twitter Thursday morning.

The 81-year-old Arizona Republican, who is battling brain cancer, shared a smiling photo of himself with wife Cindy McCain and captioned, “Happy 37th anniversary to my love @cindymccain – time flies when you’re having fun!”

Cindy, 63, retweeted the sweet message on Thursday, writing, “What a great life we have had! Here is to 37 more.”

Cindy also took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of the couple on their wedding day.

“Today @senjohnmccain and my 37th wedding anniversary. What an incredible and fascinating life we have had together,” she wrote.

Happy 37th anniversary to my love @cindymccain – time flies when you’re having fun! pic.twitter.com/eivKVUylHb — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 17, 2018

What a great life we have had! Here is to 37 more. https://t.co/uCrxhEfRGX — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 17, 2018

McCain married Cindy, his second wife, in 1980, shortly after divorcing first wife Carol.

The McCains made headlines recently after a Trump White House aide reportedly mocked the senator’s brain cancer diagnosis during a closed-door meeting at the White House, saying, “He’s dying anyway.”

Cindy was quick to come to her husband’s defense, tweeting at the aide, Kelly Sadler: “@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.”