John McCain Hangs with His ‘Three Amigos’ After Completing First Round of Chemotherapy

The three amigos are back together again!

On Saturday, Sen. John McCain shared a sweet photo of himself with Sen. Lindsey Graham and retired Senator Joe Lieberman having a casual hang-out session. Dubbed the”three amigos” for their similar political views and their frequent shared trips, the trio officially became a duo when Lieberman — a Connecticut Democrat —retired from the Senate in 2012, The New York Times reported.

Dress in casual outdoor wear, the three friends sported baseball caps, shorts and T-shirts for the snap.

“The three amigos together again!,” wrote McCain.

The reunion comes after McCain’s completion of his first round of radiation and chemotherapy, the senator’s daughter, Meghan McCain confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

The 80-year-old has been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic after doctors discovered that the senator had a brain tumor.

In a statement released July 28, the senator’s office said McCain would return to the clinic for further treatments, ABC News reported.

“In accordance with the guidance of his physicians, Senator McCain is returning to Arizona to undergo further treatment at Mayo Clinic. On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Senator McCain will maintain a work schedule. He plans to return to Washington at the conclusion of the August recess,” McCain’s spokesperson said at the time.

After the conclusion of the first round of treatments, McCain shared an inspiration Instagram photo of himself surrounded by Mayo Clinic staff on Friday.

“Thank you to the wonderful team @mayoclinic – we appreciate everything you do!,” wrote McCain for the photo caption.

McCain has been getting out and about since receiving the cancer diagnosis.

He joined his daughter Meghan at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game earlier this month, one day after thanking supporters for their well-wishes during his treatments.

He also made a return to Washington last month —less than one week after receiving the diagnosis. The political maverick returned just in time for the Senate vote on the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare. After casting his vote against the “skinny repeal” that helped defeat the bill 51-49, the Twitterverse exploded in praise for the senator.