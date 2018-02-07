John McCain Pays Tribute to Mother Roberta on Her 106th Birthday: 'We Love You Mom'

John McCain, his wife Cindy McCain and their daughter Meghan McCain are sending love to their family matriarch, Roberta McCain, on her 160th birthday.

The trio of McCains sent sweet messages to Roberta on social media Wednesday.

“Happy 106th Birthday to my lovely mother in-law Roberta McCain,” wrote Cindy, 63, wrote on Twitter. “You are a true inspiration.”

“Happy 106th birthday to my incredible Nana McCain,” said Meghan, 33, on Instagram and Twitter, captioning a photo of the two. “You are an inspiration to me and so many others! I love you dearly.”

John shared a video on Twitter with his message that included photos of Roberta over the years, writing, “Happy 106th birthday to my wonderful mother Roberta – we love you mom!”

The happy occasion comes during a tough time for the McCain family.

In July, John — who has served Arizona in Congress since 1982 — announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, just days after he underwent a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his eye.

Five months later, in December, the senator was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat side effects related to his cancer therapy.

“My dad, as everyone probably knows, he has glioblastoma multi-form grade four, which is brain cancer. He is in Sedona, Arizona, right now at our ranch doing physical therapy and he has amazing doctors and he’s doing really well,” Meghan shared earlier this month during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“It’s a really, really scary cancer. My family is no different than any other family who has experience with cancer,” Meghan she added of her father. “He had a sort of rough time at Christmas and he’s made this crazy amazing recovery which I guess I shouldn’t be surprised at, he is so resilient in so many different ways. He’s a tough bastard.”

She concluded: “He’s doing well and I hope he comes back to Washington very soon because I would like to see him go up against Trump a little more.”