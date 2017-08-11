John McCain Enjoys a Night Out at Arizona Diamondbacks Game with Daughter Meghan

John McCain joined his daughter Meghan at a baseball game Thursday night, one day after thanking supporters for their well-wishes following his brain cancer diagnosis.

The 80-year-old senator was featured in an Instagram post shared by Meghan, 32, while they were both enjoying an Arizona Diamondbacks game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

❤️⚾️ Go D-BACKS! A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

McCain looked happy and relaxed as he sat beside his daughter. The Arizona senator has stayed largely under the radar since he returned to the Senate floor to vote against the Republican-led health care repeal in late July.

In a video obtained by NBC News on Wednesday, McCain thanked his supporters in a video, saying, “Thanks for your letters, thanks for your phone calls, thanks for your outpouring of affection. Even those that want me to die don’t want me to die right away, so that’s good.”

Sen. John McCain thanks supporters after cancer diagnosis: "Even those that want me to die don't want me to die right away, so that's good" pic.twitter.com/ox8qX6Az7B — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 9, 2017

“Overall,” he continued. “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for your friendship, thank you for your loyalty, thank you for everything you’ve done for literally the luckiest guy on Earth.”

The “Maverick” isn’t letting his cancer diagnosis get the best of him, either. Three days after the news broke, McCain joined Meghan on a hike along with their dog.

“Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for your best wishes!”