John McCain Wants Mike Pence to Attend His Funeral Instead of Donald Trump: Report

Republican Sen. John McCain reportedly doesn’t want President Donald Trump to come to his funeral.

According to a new report from the New York Times, those close to the longtime lawmaker — who announced in July 2017 that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer — have allegedly informed the White House “that their current plan” is to invite Vice President Mike Pence to the funeral service, but not Trump, citing the pair’s “rocky relationship.”

Days after he announced the diagnoses in 2017, McCain, 81, voted against the Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which angered Trump.

While giving a speech in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the president criticized the senator for his decision, although he opted out of mentioning McCain by name.

“Remember, one person walked into a room, when he was supposed to go this way, and he said he was going this way, and he walked in, and he went this way and everyone said, ‘What happened? What was that all about?’ Boy, oh, boy,” Trump said. “What a mess.”

In 2015, Trump accused the former Vietnam prisoner of war of not being a “hero” because he had been captured.

Trump was also not among the assembled guests at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral last month.

The 71-year-old commander in chief opted out of attending the funeral in order “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service,” according to a statement released by the White House and obtained by the Associated Press at the time.

Weeks after sharing that her father was “doing well” after undergoing surgery due to an intestinal infection, Meghan McCain announced on Friday that she would be traveling to Arizona for the weekend in order to spend time with her family.

“Going home to Arizona to be with my family – will be back on @TheView Tuesday. Thank you all again for your prayers, patience, understanding and compassion during this time. It means the world to me and my entire family,” she wrote on Twitter.

In an excerpt from his forthcoming memoir The Restless Wave shared by NPR, McCain wrote, “I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here.”

While he wrote that thanks to medical advancements “maybe I’ll have another five years,” he acknowledged that “maybe I’ll be gone before you hear this.”

“I’m prepared for either contingency or at least I’m getting prepared,” he continued.

After being diagnosed in July, McCain told PEOPLE that his daughter marrying Ben Domenech on Nov. 21 at the family’s ranch in Cornville, Arizona, was a dream come true. In the wake of the diagnosis, Meghan, 33, and Domenech, 35, made the decision to get engaged and quickly plan a wedding.