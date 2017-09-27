John McCain’s Daughter Slams Report of Trump ‘Physically Mocking’ Her Dad’s War Injuries: ‘This Is Abhorrent’

Sen. John McCain‘s daughter is speaking out against Donald Trump after it was reported that the president has been “physically mocking” the Vietnam veteran’s war injuries.

“What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent,” Meghan tweeted of the report on Wednesday.

McCain, who has brain cancer and recently revealed his prognosis is “very poor,” also suffers from lifelong injuries sustained during his time as a prisoner of war and cannot lift his arms above his shoulders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Politico and Axios co-founder Mike Allen reported in his e-newsletter that in private meetings, Trump “has taken to physically mocking M&M: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (slumped shoulders; lethargic body language) and Sen. John McCain (imitating the thumbs-down of his historic health-care vote).”

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017

In private, President Trump has taken to physically mocking Mitch McConnell and John McCain https://t.co/3hl8ZRGQhk — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) September 27, 2017

According to The Hill, two sources who attended Trump’s meeting with conservative leaders at the White House on Monday said the president vented his frustration with McCain for his role in killing two GOP Obamacare repeal bills.

The sources said Trump mentioned McCain’s “thumbs down” vote but did not physically mock his gesture.