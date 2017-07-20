Support for Senator John McCain Flows in from Fellow Lawmakers After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

News of Senator John McCain‘s brain cancer diagnosis on Wednesday shocked many who admire his tenacity and strength.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed their support for the veteran, who revealed that he had been diagnosed after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye.
The 2008 Republican presidential nominee received a message from his former campaign opponent, President Barack Obama, who urged McCain to give his cancer “hell.”
Hillary Clinton wrote about her belief in McCain’s strength, adding, “John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight.”
Tim Kaine tweeted his condolences and support, writing, “Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!”
Nancy Pelosi followed with a similar tweet, writing, “.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family.”
Representative Steve Scalise, who got shot at a baseball field in Virginia in June, responded to his “friend” on Twitter.
President George W. Bush released a statement, writing, “The Hanoi Hilton couldn’t break John McCain’s spirit many years ago, so Barbara and I know — with confidence — he and his family will meet this latest battle in his singular life of service with courage and determination.”
Celebrities also took time to express their support to McCain on Twitter, such as Nancy Sinatra and Marlee Matlin.
President Donald Trump chimed in after most, releasing a brief statement that read, “Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.”
McCain’s office and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, released a statement Wednesday evening revealing the diagnosis was glioblastoma.
“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with a blood clot,” the statement said. “Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.”
On July 14, McCain underwent a “minimally invasive craniotomy” to remove a 5-cm blood clot from above his left eye, according to a statement released from McCain’s office. Tissue pathology reports were pending.
Because McCain has been in Arizona recovering, and not on Capitol Hill for next week’s vote on the Republican bill to replace Obamacare, GOP Senators were forced to postpone the vote until McCain can return, according to Politico.
The Senator, 80, is recovering “amazingly well” and his current health condition is “excellent,” according to McCain’s doctors.
“He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona,” another statement stated.