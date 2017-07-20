John McCain Tweets for the First Time Since Brain Cancer Reveal, Promises Congress ‘I’ll Be Back Soon’

One day after revealing his brain cancer diagnosis to the world, Sen. John McCain took to Twitter to jokingly warn his “sparring partners” in Congress that he’s not gone for good.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” the 80-year-old Arizona Republican wrote on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee’s office and the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, released a statement revealing that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma.

The news came days after McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye.

The surgery had major reverberations in Washington, forcing GOP senators to postpone a vote on the controversial Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

The Senate was supposed to vote on the bill this week, but leaders postponed their plans late Saturday after McCain said he would be out recovering from the surgery.

McCain’s doctors said Wednesday that the senator is recovering “amazingly well” and his current health condition is “excellent.”

“He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona,” another statement said.