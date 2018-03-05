White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Wonders What Ivanka and Jared Do All Day: Report

White House chief of staff John Kelly is “angered” by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump’s “freelancing,” and he wonders what the two White House advisers do all day, according to The Associated Press.

Kelly also blames the couple for changing the president’s mind at the last minute, an unnamed White House official and an outside ally told the AP.

Last week, Kelly downgraded Kushner’s security clearance from top secret, effectively neutering Kushner’s ability to do many aspects of his job, security experts have told PEOPLE.

The couple, also known as Javanka, “perceives Kelly’s crackdown on security clearances as a direct shot at them,” White House aides and outside advisers told the AP.

With Kushner’s role reduced and the couple’s future in the White House uncertain, the last weeks have been a swift, stunning fall from power for Javanka, who “spent their first year in Washington as an untouchable White House power couple, commanding expansive portfolios, outlasting rivals and enjoying unmatched access to the president,” reports The Associated Press.

Kushner, the second-most powerful man in the West Wing, is now “under siege” according to the wire.

The Associated Press story comes on the heels of numerous news stories about multiple investigations into Kushner’s business dealings. Special counsel Robert Mueller is also looking into Kushner’s business ties and if they have influenced White House policy, according to NBC.

The New York Times had reported that Trump is “frustrated” with Kushner, “whom he now views as a liability,” and that Trump may even be going behind his daughter and son-in-law’s backs to remove them while simultaneously telling the couple to stay.

SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sources told the Associated Press that Trump has called many of the attacks against Kushner unfair and that the president “has lamented that the couple is going through such a turbulent time.”

A Trump insider has told PEOPLE that if Kushner and Ivanka leave the White House, the exit will likely come as a relief to the couple.

“If they leave they’ll be happy to go back to their old lives,” says the source. “They love their kids so much and this is so distracting, to be a young family and have all this pressure instead of focusing on the kids. But now Jared’s name will be tarnished, which sucks for them.”

Sources close to the couple tell the Associated Press they don’t have plans to leave Washington.

But Jennifer Palmieri, former communications director for President Barack Obama, tells the AP: “Kushner’s vulnerable and in an accelerated fall from grace. Even though his departure would leave Trump even more isolated, a decision could be made that it’s just not worth it for him to stay.”

— With reporting by GILLIAN TELLING