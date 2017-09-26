Joe Scarborough Shames Trump for Attacks on ‘Dying’ John McCain: ‘You Have No Humanity’

Joe Scarborough angrily leapt to Sen. John McCain‘s defense on Tuesday after President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked the Arizona senator for rejecting the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill.

Trump took aim at McCain — who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer — on Twitter, during a recent radio appearance and at a Friday night rally in Alabama.

“You have no humanity,” Scarborough said of Trump on Morning Joe. “You have a man who is dying and you’re using him for political punch lines on talk radio and also in audiences in Alabama?”

“And by the way, for people watching at home, if you’re in the audience and John McCain is getting attacked, and he’s fighting for his life — unless you were raised in a barn, keep your mouths shut,” Scarborough continued. “Show a little respect. Show a little dignity. Show a little class.”

Political analyst Mark Halperin pointed out that people have been booing McCain at rallies — occurrences Halperin described as summing up the “nature of the [Republican] party now.”

“Who raised these people?” Scarborough asked. “Who have they become that they would boo a man who is fighting for his very life?”

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, McCain opened up about his diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, saying doctors have told him “it’s a very poor prognosis.” “Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent,” he added of his chances for survival.

The McCain bashing is even worse, Scarborough said, considering the senator is a veteran who spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. The host also noted that McCain was offered his freedom due to having a powerful father, but he refused to leave captivity until his fellow prisoners were also released.

“[He] could have done what Donald Trump did,” Scarborough said. “He could have avoided the draft. His dad was one of the most powerful men in America. He could have stayed home like Donald Trump, and he could have stayed home and chased models.”

Scarborough and his co-host and fiancé Mika Brzezinski know a thing or two about being targeted by Trump. In June, the president personally attacked the Morning Joe co-hosts in a series of tweets, calling them “Low-IQ, Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.” He also claimed Brzezinski was “bleeding from a face-lift” when he last saw her.

Trump has also gone after McCain in the past, at one point saying the senator was “not a war hero” because he got captured. After McCain said Friday that he “cannot in good conscience” vote for the new GOP health care bill, Trump shared a video of clips of McCain over the years promising to repeal and replace Obamacare. “My oh my has he changed – complete turn from years of talk,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.

McCain’s daughter Meghan thanked Scarborough and Brzezinski for defending her father against the president.

“Thank you for your words this morning,” she wrote on Tuesday.

McCain’s close friend in the Senate, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who co-wrote Republicans’ most recent attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act, also criticized Trump for attacking McCain.

“John if you’re listening … nobody respects you more than I do,” Graham said as he fought back tears while defending his longtime friend during a CNN debate Monday night. “So to any American who’s got a problem with John McCain’s vote, all I can tell you is that John McCain was willing to die for this country, and he can vote any way he wants to, and it doesn’t matter to me in terms of friendship.”

“He can do whatever damn he wants to. He’s earned that right,” Graham added.