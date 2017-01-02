'Morning Joe' Scarborough Wants to be Clear: He Did Not 'Party' With Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lashed out at CBS reporter Sopan Deb for claiming the Morning Joe host “partied” with President-elect Donald Trump on New Year’s Eve.

The spat, which played out on Twitter, started after the New York Times reported that Scarborough, along with co-host Mika Brzezinski, were spotted at Mar-a-Lago to ring in the new year. Deb, who covered Trump’s campaign for CBS but will join the New York Times on Jan. 9, tweeted an excerpt from the article noting that “Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC’s Morning Joe were also there,” which Deb interpreted in the caption as “partied with Trump last night at Mar-A-Lago.” Deb also remarked “Last year, Trump publicly thanked them for support.”

The TV host took to Twitter to dispute the claims, arguing that he and Brzezinski had a 7 p.m. appointment with Trump to set up an interview and left before the holiday bash began.

“Partied? You’re very good at pushing fake news. You should write for CNN,” Scarborough wrote in response to Deb’s tweet. “Apparently making up facts is fine if you’re writing about us.”

He added, “Last year I said Trump’s campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying. But be snide while making facts up. Partied? Not even close.”

Scarborough continued by saying he celebrated the new year by watching Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters with his children, following by the “Mariah Carey dumpster fire,” referring to the pop star’s disastrous live performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

In August, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Scarborough and Brzezinski of being romantically linked while calling them “clowns.”

The then-Republican presidential candidate wrote, “Tried watching low-rated @Morning_Joe this morning, unwatchable! @morningmika is off the wall, a neurotic and not very bright mess!”

He followed it up minutes later with a second tweet that read, “Some day, when things calm down, I’ll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika. Two clowns!”