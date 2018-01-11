Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Reiterate Trump Dementia Claims: He's 'Not Mentally Stable'

The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe aren’t buying President Donald Trump’s “stable genius”claim.

In a new interview on Katie Couric’s podcast, Trump’s onetime friends Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the president’s mental health and fitness for office. The topic has been making headlines again in recent weeks thanks to the release of the new book Fire and Fury, which alleges that a number of White House staffers believe Trump is “incapable of functioning in his job.”

“We have a president, who Mika and I believe, through knowing him, is not mentally stable,” said Scarborough. “Is less stable [than he was] a year and a half ago when people on his campaign told me they believe he had early onset dementia.”

“Nobody feels comfortable working for him. Not one person,” added Scarborough’s co-host and fiancée Brzezinski.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

In November, Scarborough said on his show that people close to the president told the MSNBC host during the 2016 campaign that Trump was in the early stages of dementia.

“People close to him say he is mentally unfit,” Scarborough added at the time.

He then urged the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office, a call the former Republican congressman doubled down on in his interview with Couric.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Scarborough said when asked if the 25th Amendment should be implemented.

“100 percent,” Brzezinski added.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Last week, Trump, 71, fired back at questions about his mental health in a series of tweets, calling himself “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to similar questions about Trump’s mental fitness on Thursday, calling them “disgraceful and laughable” during her daily press briefing.

“If he was unfit, he probably wouldn’t be sitting there,” Sanders said. “This is an incredibly strong and good leader.”