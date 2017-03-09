Joe 'Piscopo for the People?' Former Saturday Night Live Comic Says He May Run for New Jersey Governor

Yet another Saturday Night Live alum is dipping a toe into politics.

Joe Piscopo – who lampooned Frank Sinatra and played Gumby’s horse Pokey during his early ’80s tenure on the show – told The Washington Post that he’s “very close” to declaring his candidacy for New Jersey governor.

“The journey has laid itself out, and I see there’s a lot of support for someone like me to get in,” the 65-year-old told the paper, adding that he was partially inspired to consider the career change after campaigning for President Donald Trump last year.

Piscopo – who works as a conservative radio host for New York’s AM 970 – further outlined his potential plans to CNN, saying, “I’m doing my due diligence,” and noting that “The people of New Jersey are ticked off and it’s my home state that I have immense love for.”

Piscopo said he is not sure what party he would run under – he currently identifies as independent – but noted that it would definitely not be “as a Democrat,” although he was one for much of his life.

He has, however, considered a campaign slogan: “Piscopo for the People,” he told the Post.

Current N.J. Gov. Chris Christie’s term ends in January 2018. He’s held the office since 2010.

Piscopo is not the first SNL comic to make a major career change to government life: former writer and cast member Al Franken is Minnesota’s junior senator.