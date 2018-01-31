Joe Kennedy III Had Viewers Fixated on What Looked Like Drool During SOTU Rebuttal

Joe Kennedy III delivered the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but some viewers of the impassioned speech were distracted by the Massachusetts representative’s shiny lips.
Social media users were intrigued to see the 37-year-old grandson of slain former Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy with wet, glistening lips — with many declaring that drool appeared to be coming out of the corner of his mouth.
One Twitter user dubbed him “Droolin’ Joe Kennedy,” while others compared the viral moment to Marco Rubio’s infamous water bottle break during his response to the State of the Union in 2013. A Twitter account dedicated to Kenendy’s lips, featuring a snap of Vaseline as its cover photo, was even created.
Kennedy clarified that it was not drool, but ChapStick that viewers were fixated on, joking on CNN that it was “a little too much, apparently.” On Good Morning America Wednesday, he said he “decided to go a little bit light on the ChapStick this morning — more on the coffee, less on the ChapStick, which is probably a wise choice.”
While some were focused on what was or wasn’t on Kennedy’s lips, others were praising him as the future of the Democratic party.
Patti Solis Doyle, who served as campaign manager for Hillary Clinton in 2008, tweeted, “.@joekennedy is really, really good. And he speaks Spanish too. My political heart is a flutter!”
Kennedy’s speech embraced the #MeToo and “Black Lives Matter” movements, and he also delivered a few lines in Spanish.
“Here is the answer that Democrats offer tonight. We choose both. We fight for both. Because the greatest, strongest, richest nation in the world should not have to leave anyone behind,” he said. “We choose a better deal for all who call our country home.”