Joe Kennedy III Had Viewers Fixated on What Looked Like Drool During SOTU Rebuttal

Joe Kennedy III delivered the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, but some viewers of the impassioned speech were distracted by the Massachusetts representative’s shiny lips.

Social media users were intrigued to see the 37-year-old grandson of slain former Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy with wet, glistening lips — with many declaring that drool appeared to be coming out of the corner of his mouth.

One Twitter user dubbed him “Droolin’ Joe Kennedy,” while others compared the viral moment to Marco Rubio’s infamous water bottle break during his response to the State of the Union in 2013. A Twitter account dedicated to Kenendy’s lips, featuring a snap of Vaseline as its cover photo, was even created.

Marco Rubio had dry-mouth during his #SOTU response in 2013. Joe Kennedy has drool-mouth. pic.twitter.com/7DUVnfcIJJ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

Droolin' Joe Kennedy. They aren't sending their best folks… — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) January 31, 2018

Rubio had his water

Kennedy has his drool — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2018

Joe Kennedy's drool is Marco Rubio's water bottle. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 31, 2018

Who the hell is Joe Kennedy and what was that stuff he had around his lips? Either way, you can tell he didn't watch Trump's speech tonight because I don't know what the hell he was talking about #waynestake #RealTalk #SOTU — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) January 31, 2018

And all we'll remember is the drool on his face. https://t.co/iPC400uwuX — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 31, 2018

Kennedy clarified that it was not drool, but ChapStick that viewers were fixated on, joking on CNN that it was “a little too much, apparently.” On Good Morning America Wednesday, he said he “decided to go a little bit light on the ChapStick this morning — more on the coffee, less on the ChapStick, which is probably a wise choice.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy speaks to @GStephanopoulos after giving the Democratic response to the State of the Union. https://t.co/Uhk1ekQPME pic.twitter.com/UKaGKnskEm — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018

It seems that Joe Kennedy III put too much chapstick on his lips. pic.twitter.com/krm2neJdcD — Alan Villarreal (@AlanVillarreal) January 31, 2018

The Joe Kennedy III #SOTU preparation starter kit. pic.twitter.com/qGMVc7yZRb — Joe Kennedy's Lips (@JoeKennedyLips) January 31, 2018

While some were focused on what was or wasn’t on Kennedy’s lips, others were praising him as the future of the Democratic party.

Patti Solis Doyle, who served as campaign manager for Hillary Clinton in 2008, tweeted, “.@joekennedy is really, really good. And he speaks Spanish too. My political heart is a flutter!”

And he speaks Spanish too. My political heart is a flutter!@joekennedy https://t.co/X2B7k7a5nt — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) January 31, 2018

Joe Kennedy is the future. Glad to see the Democrats embracing that. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 26, 2018

My thoughts on Joe Kennedy:

1. Gave a great SOTU response, better than most.

2. Not 2020 material yet, but definitely the future of the Democratic Party (along with many others). — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 31, 2018

Joe Kennedy has a bright future… but he needs a little more bake time. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 31, 2018

Kennedy’s speech embraced the #MeToo and “Black Lives Matter” movements, and he also delivered a few lines in Spanish.

“Here is the answer that Democrats offer tonight. We choose both. We fight for both. Because the greatest, strongest, richest nation in the world should not have to leave anyone behind,” he said. “We choose a better deal for all who call our country home.”