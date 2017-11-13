Joe Biden: Trump Presidency Will Go Down as 'Single Exception in American History'

TONIGHT: @JoeBiden talks about the state of affairs in Washington, and whether Trump has changed the American presidency forever. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/LtHH7fr8zP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 14, 2017

The United States has never seen a president like Donald Trump before, and Joe Biden hopes it never will again.

During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, the former veep was asked what sort of legacy he thinks Trump’s presidency will leave behind, and he responded with a firm denunciation.

“I think it will — God willing — it will go down as the single exception in American history,” Biden said, drawing a hearty round of cheers and applause. “I really mean it.”

Addressing the crowd, Biden spoke of the Trump administration as a threat to the stability of the republic. “How many of you are now worried about this new phony nationalism and it’s us against them?” he asked. “How many are worried about this populism that is designed to essentially undermine the essence of the Bill of Rights, which is [that] there’s certain inalienable rights that nobody, no matter what the majority is, they cannot overrule? I mean, I just think there’s an attack on the system. I think people are worried.”

Biden added, “It goes beyond President Trump, in my view,” and he lamented Hillary Clinton’s election loss. “Look, but for 74,500 votes or thereabouts, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he said. “We’d have a good president. We’d have a president who understands the role of the presidency. She would have been somebody who would, in fact, weave that fabric.”

Watch the clip above for more from Biden. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.