Joe Biden to Remain in Washington — at Least Part-Time — After Leaving Office

Just like his leader, Vice President Joe Biden won’t be leaving the nation’s capital after he leaves office.

Biden, 74, recently revealed to the Los Angeles Times that he plans on staying in Washington, D.C., at least part-time, after he moves out of the vice president’s residence on Jan. 20.

According to the politician, the decision to remain nearby is largely driven by his family: His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will continue teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has taught since 2009.

President Barack Obama and his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, will also remain in Washington so that their youngest daughter, Sasha, 15, can complete high school. The family has made plans to relocate from the White House to a 9-bedroom home in the city’s Kalorama neighborhood at the conclusion of his presidency.

The presence of both the former president and the former vice president in the capital will be historically unusual and will allow Biden — who has discussed the idea of a 2020 presidential run — to remain involved in the political scene.

“Biden’s going to be the country’s conscience,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, who is close with Biden, told the Times.

And, she added, he’ll be freer to speak out about president-elect Donald Trump‘s administration actions than Obama: “And he’s certainly not shy.”