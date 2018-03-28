Joe Biden Says He Regrets Trump Fight Comments: 'I Don’t Want to Get Down in the Mosh Pit' with Him

Former Vice President Joe Biden expressed regret for saying he would have “beaten the hell out of” President Donald Trump in high school over his treatment of women.

In a new interview with the “Pod Save America” podcast, Biden told the hosts, “I shouldn’t have said what I said. I shouldn’t have brought it up again because I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy.”

“The idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with a president of the United States or anybody else now is not what I said, and it is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone,” he added.

While Biden said he regrets reiterating the comments he first made during the 2016 presidential campaign after the release of Trump’s now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, the former vice president noted that he stands by his underlying point.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Ryan Pierse/Getty; GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty

“The truth of the matter is, I find the behavior and the talk vulgar, I find it degrading, and what I think it does is encourage the minority element of the male population to think it’s okay to engage in the behavior the president talks about,” he said of Trump’s “grab ’em by the p—y” comments.

On March 20, while speaking at a University of Miami anti-sexual violence rally, Biden brought up Trump’s hot-mic tape and said, “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’ ”

Trump was quick to fire back with a tweet, saying: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”