Joe Biden called President Trump “a joke” in a new interview with CNN — but the former vice president is not laughing.

On Tuesday, Biden slammed Trump’s recent remarks calling Democrats who didn’t applaud his State of the Union “treasonous,” telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he “marvels at some of the things [Trump] says and does.”

Cuomo noted that the White House has since called the remark tongue-in-cheek. “They say Democrats can’t take a joke,” he told Biden.

“Well, let me tell you, he’s a joke,” the former vice president returned.

In a speech in Cincinnati on Monday, Trump said that Democrats not clapping for his first State of the Union address amounted to “treason,” adding, “They certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later claimed the president was “clearly joking.”

Biden has been a vocal critic of Trump since his 2016 campaign.

In a commencement address at Cornell University last June, Biden said Trump had “churned up some of the ugliest realities that still remain in our country” during the campaign.

And during an appearance in Miami in November, Biden called the Trump era “one of the most dangerous times in modern history.”