Joe Biden for President in 2020? Former VP Launches His Own PAC to Support Candidates with ‘Big Dreams’

Though former Vice President Joe Biden seemed to withdraw permanently from Oval Office contention when he opted out of the 2016 presidential election, it appears a Biden administration might still be a possibility – albeit, a far-fetched one.

On Thursday, Biden announced the launch of a new political action committee, American Possibilities, which he said is geared toward supporting candidates that have “big dreams” for the country.

“This is the history of the journey of this country: It’s one of ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” said Biden in a statement on the PAC’s website. “I believe that as much today as I did when I got elected to the United States Senate as a 29-year-old kid. But we have to remember who we are. At our best, America has always thought big. That’s why the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics today drives me crazy. We’re better than this.”

The 74-year-old said that he hopes everyone will have “the opportunity to achieve the impossible,” writing, “It’s time to look beyond 24-hour news cycles and 140-character arguments. It’s time to treat each other with dignity and respect. Not as opponents, but as fellow Americans. Because that’s what we are.”

Concluded Biden, “This is a time for big dreams and American possibilities. If that’s what you believe — and you’re ready to help elect folks who believe that, and to support groups and causes that embody that spirit — then I’m asking you to join me today.”

Biden didn’t explicitly say whether he will be one of those aforementioned candidates, but his wife Dr. Jill Biden assured during a Thursday appearance on CBS This Morning, “Joe is not going away.”

“I mean, he loves politics, he loves what he’s doing and he said he would stay involved,” added Dr. Biden. “And so he set up this PAC because he’s gonna be involved in the midterm elections.”

In October of 2015, Biden announced that he wouldn’t be seeking the Democratic nomination for president in the wake of the death of his eldest son, Beau Biden, that May.

Addressing the topic again last January, Biden said of the decision not to run, “I regret it every day.” He added, however, “it was the right decision for my family and me.”

FROM PEN: People at The White House: The First Lady Michelle Obama & Dr. Jill Biden

Just last month, Biden was asked point-blank if he’d run in 2020, to which he responded, “Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not,” reported CNN.

He added, “At this point, no one in my family or I have made the judgment to run.”