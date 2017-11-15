Joe Biden Shares His Favorite Memes with BFF Barack Obama: ‘They’re All True!’

The bromance between Barack Obama and Joe Biden is the stuff of memes — many, many memes — and now Biden himself is revealing his favorites.

In a new interview with NBC News, the former vice president opens up about his close relationship with Obama, and says that the feel-good social media memes about the twosome are “in essence … all true.”

He adds, “A couple of ones I liked were ones where I was trying on Ray Bans and he’s lying on the couch and I turn around and I said, ‘Which ones do you like?’ And he looks at me and says, ‘Joe, Joe, come on, focus here.’ ”

Biden said another of his favorite memes was one involving him trying to convince Obama to leave a fake birth certificate behind for successor Donald Trump to find. The joke was a reference to Trump’s long-running “birther” crusade, in which he pushed the false conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States.

biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk

obama: joe pic.twitter.com/UTtv1JkE5o — jomny sun (@jonnysun) November 11, 2016

After Trump’s election, some of his critics turned to Obama-Biden memes for comfort. Many of the 2016 election-era memes depicted Biden urging an exasperated Obama to play tricks on Trump before leaving the White House.

Biden: Ideally I'd like to include traps from all of the Home Alone movies, but we've only got two months so the Home Alone 2 plan is fine pic.twitter.com/iFkkJNmkvl — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?

Biden: He's got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

"barack please don't leave me with them"

"joe you're leaving when I leave"

"oh right lmao love u" pic.twitter.com/zfIt3Bv0wl — Heather Beattie (@witchyvibe) September 27, 2016

Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden previously told the Dow Jones blog Moneyish that when her father first saw the memes, he “sat there for an hour and laughed.”

“My parents had a nice relationship with the Obamas and still do,” Ashley said in March.