Joe Biden Was Living Large with Bradley Cooper and 'This Is Us' Cast at Super Bowl  

Look out, Barack Obama — Joe Biden may have a new bromance with fellow Philadelphia Eagles fan Bradley Cooper!

Biden and Cooper were among the famous fans to attend the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday, where the Eagles defeated the Patriots to achieve their first ever Super Bowl win.

Though Biden and Cooper took in the game from different spots in the stadium, the two came together at one point for a photo, along with the former vice president’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Dr. Biden later posted the snapshot on Twitter, captioning it: “Great running into fellow @Eagles fans in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl! #FlyEaglesFly #BoldNorth.”

This Philly girl is thrilled to be in Minneapolis to cheer on the @Eagles for the #SuperBowl! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0mNTsGb9l0 — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) February 4, 2018

It was largely a family affair for the Bidens, who attended the game with son Hunter in honor of his 48th birthday on Sunday. Most of the Bidens’ grandchildren were also on hand, including Hunter’s son Finnegan and daughter Maisy, as well as the late Beau Biden’s daughter Natalie and son Hunter.

But the Bidens still found time for one more star-studded photo after crossing paths with the cast of This Is Us.

Star Mandy Moore documented the moment in one of her Instagram story posts from the night, excitedly telling fans, “That just happened! That just happened! We met Joe Biden.”

She later posted another video in which she added, “I realize that in my excitement I didn’t tell you guys that was Joe Biden. That was Joe and Dr. Jill, and I’m still not okay, and I don’t think I’m ever going to be okay. That was my Super Bowl highlight.”