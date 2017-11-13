Joe Biden Recalls Son Beau’s Final Moments: He Said ‘Dad, I’m Not Afraid’

In an emotional new interview with Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden opened up about his last moments with his son Beau Biden — the former Delaware attorney general who died of brain cancer in May 2015.

Speaking about his new book — Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose — during Winfrey’s Super Soul Sunday, the former vice president revealed he was holding Beau’s hand right before the 46-year-old died.

“[Beau] looked at me and he said, ‘Dad, I’m not afraid. I’m okay,’ ” recalled the former vice president.

He continued, “It was at the very end. His brother [Hunter] was sitting there, the three of us were holding hands and [Beau] wanted to reassure us [that he was okay].”

The former vice president said that moment wasn’t the only time his son sought to reassure him that things would be alright.

Earlier in the interview, Joe recalled that, while Beau was in the hospital, “I’d see him and he’s say, ‘Dad, look at me. Stop looking sad…no matter what happens, I’m gonna be alright, Dad. You’ve got to look happy. You’ve got to look strong for the family.’ ”

Joe also revealed that even though the pain of losing his son hasn’t gone away, he knows Beau is still with him.

“What I do is I look at my grandson — his son — and I see him. I look at my granddaughter, I see her. And I know [Beau]’s still here. He’s still with me.”

Biden also weighed in on whether he had made a final decision about the 2020 presidential race during the interview. “Not yet,” Biden said, before adding that he didn’t “plan on running.”

“Here’s my problem: You know, I learned how to become one of the most popular elected officials in the United States. Announce you’re not running for president – it’s amazing! Boom, you know, it really gets good,” he continued. “But I’m asked to speak a lot in political fore, and I’m doing it not nearly as often as I’m asked because every time I’m asked, they translate it into, ‘I’m running for president.’ ”

“I’m, as I said, a great respecter of fate,” he added. “I’m over 70, I’m ― thank God ― right now in awful good health. But I don’t know … what things are going to be two years from now. So I just don’t know. I promise you: I’m not doing anything to organize running, but I’m going to go out there and continue to do what I’ve done since I’ve been 26 years old: holler.”