J.K. Rowling has a way with words — just ask the millions (billions?!) of people who’ve ever picked up a Harry Potter book. And though she’s no longer penning the Harry Potter series, she’s still working on new texts in a shorter form.
Much shorter, in fact: 140 characters.
When Rowling is not answering fan questions about Harry, Hermione and the rest of the Hogwarts gang, she’s tweeting about all sorts of topics. Oftentimes, it’s her tweets about President Donald Trump that gain the most traction.
Here are some of her best clapbacks and criticisms (and this doesn’t even include all the messages she’s retweeted).
On Wednesday, she noted that he’s fighting a “war on reality” after Trump was tweeting about an NBC News report that claimed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president a “moron.” (Trump fired off the tweets just before going to visit victims of the Las Vegas massacre.)
Last month, Rowling implied that Trump didn’t earn his success after he tweeted that playing in the NFL is a privilege.
She’s called him a narcissist.
She couldn’t resist a covfefe joke.
She’s chatted with fellow Trump Twitter basher (and author) Stephen King about the Russian investigation.
She’s shared a link to a New York Times column “When the World Is Led by a Child,” with just the title and author of the column in her tweet.
She’s made fun of Trump’s typos.
And joked about his cap-happy tweets.
She’s said he reminded her of one of her primary school classmates.
She’s called Trump’s “good opinion more insulting” than his criticism.
And she once slammed his response to the London Bridge attacks, in which he criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
She’s wondered who Trump’s heroes were. (And suspected it was himself.)
And whether he talks about himself in the third person.
She’s also had plenty say about that now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, too.
And her iciest remark of all? Saying Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. would never get into Hogwarts.
She hasn’t said whether or not she thinks Trump himself would receive a much-coveted Hogwarts letter, but based on her past tweets, the odds definitely aren’t in his favor.