J.K. Rowling has a way with words — just ask the millions (billions?!) of people who’ve ever picked up a Harry Potter book. And though she’s no longer penning the Harry Potter series, she’s still working on new texts in a shorter form.

Much shorter, in fact: 140 characters.

When Rowling is not answering fan questions about Harry, Hermione and the rest of the Hogwarts gang, she’s tweeting about all sorts of topics. Oftentimes, it’s her tweets about President Donald Trump that gain the most traction.

Here are some of her best clapbacks and criticisms (and this doesn’t even include all the messages she’s retweeted).

On Wednesday, she noted that he’s fighting a “war on reality” after Trump was tweeting about an NBC News report that claimed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president a “moron.” (Trump fired off the tweets just before going to visit victims of the Las Vegas massacre.)

His harshest critics must acknowledge that @realDonaldTrump shows true leadership in the war on reality. pic.twitter.com/mKAZRYPc2Q — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2017

Last month, Rowling implied that Trump didn’t earn his success after he tweeted that playing in the NFL is a privilege.

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2017

She’s called him a narcissist.

A narcissist's nightmare: the biggest stage in the world and he's never felt smaller. https://t.co/pYrlE9gn0r — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 17, 2017

She couldn’t resist a covfefe joke.

You're all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way. pic.twitter.com/WksVYbYJxA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 31, 2017

She’s chatted with fellow Trump Twitter basher (and author) Stephen King about the Russian investigation.

.@StephenKing On a sliding scale of Annie Wilkes to Cujo, what level of delusion do you reckon we're at today? pic.twitter.com/vmPwdS47Ks — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 15, 2017

Well, I'm not the Donald's #1 fan, so that lets out Annie Wilkes. I think he's got more of a Dementor vibe. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2017

She’s shared a link to a New York Times column “When the World Is Led by a Child,” with just the title and author of the column in her tweet.

David Brooks: When the World Is Led by a Child https://t.co/BxqCNn115B — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 16, 2017

She’s made fun of Trump’s typos.

And joked about his cap-happy tweets.

Must be telling the truth. He used caps. https://t.co/KtLD1x7nwQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2017

She’s said he reminded her of one of her primary school classmates.

Keep having flashbacks to a little girl in my class at primary school, whose go-to insults were YOU'VE GOT FLEAS and YOU SMELL. https://t.co/Ej4lSCDg1L — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 12, 2017

She’s called Trump’s “good opinion more insulting” than his criticism.

And she once slammed his response to the London Bridge attacks, in which he criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

It's called 'leadership', Donald. The terrorists were dead 8 minutes after police got the call. If we need an alarmist blowhard, we'll call. https://t.co/NUiy9j4fBt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017

She’s wondered who Trump’s heroes were. (And suspected it was himself.)

"Heroes? Me, because I am innately awesome and you can't learn this, but a bit my dad, who must've been kinda ok, cos he made me." https://t.co/WYJQ8chAxd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 17, 2017

And whether he talks about himself in the third person.

I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump's alone. https://t.co/8CEzVTJjBq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 3, 2017

She’s also had plenty say about that now-infamous Access Hollywood tape, too.

Trump says 'just words, folks.' It's his accusation and his defence. Words don't matter. Facts don't matter. If they don't, we're all lost. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2016

The men rushing to tell us all that they talk about women exactly the way @realDonaldTrump did in his tape seem to think they're helping. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 9, 2016

And her iciest remark of all? Saying Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. would never get into Hogwarts.

You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver. https://t.co/KFvRtrwdpy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2017

She hasn’t said whether or not she thinks Trump himself would receive a much-coveted Hogwarts letter, but based on her past tweets, the odds definitely aren’t in his favor.