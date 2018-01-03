Jimmy Kimmel Calls President Trump One of 'Two Maniacs with Nuclear Warheads'

Stephen Colbert wasn’t the only late-night television host concerned about President Donald Trump‘s tweet about the “nuclear button.” The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live called POTUS one of “two maniacs with nuclear warheads” when discussing Trump’s latest series of tweets on Tuesday.

On New Year’s Day, North Korean President Kim Jong-un gave a speech in which he said (via The New York Times), “It’s not a mere threat but a reality that I have a nuclear button on the desk in my office. All of the mainland United States is within the range of our nuclear strike.”

In response, Trump tweeted, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

“Happy New Year, everybody,” Kimmel laughed after he read the tweet aloud to his audience. “We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.” But there was another tweet of Trump’s that Kimmel said “could very well be his tweet of the year.”

Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” Trump wrote. “Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

“Not since Harrison Ford was president [in the 1997 film Air Force One] have you felt so protected on a plane,” Kimmel said. “What’s funny, he clearly didn’t even read the report which was about commercial aviation around the world. I don’t know if he thinks he’s president of the world now, but if we’re talking about the United States, it’s true there were no deaths in commercial aviation in 2017, which is great.”

Although, Kimmel pointed to what various media outlets have already reported, that the last fatality in the U.S. from commercial aviation long predated Trump’s presidency — it was in 2009 when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed on its way to Buffalo, New York. “Thank you, President Trump, for being so effective. You actually went back in time to approve flight safety,” Kimmel mocked.

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.