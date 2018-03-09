Kimmel and Colbert React to Trump-North Korea Meeting: We’ll Finally See 'Who Has a Bigger Button'

After U.S. President Donald Trump referred to Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” and the North Korean leader call Trump a “dotard,” who would have thought they would end up meeting? Not Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel. The two responded to the news of the impending talks as it broke just before their late-night show tapings.

“We don’t know all the details yet, but because North Korea is an economically-starved country, the invitation is BYO-everything,” Colbert joked. “Nobody knows where this will end up, this is all so fresh.”

“The North Korean leader extended an olive branch to Donald Trump, which is a big deal because olive branches are really the only thing they have to eat there,” Kimmel cracked.

As reported by the Associated Press, Kim Jong-un extended an invitation to meet Trump through South Korean officials. The country’s national security director, Chung Eui-yong, said, “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

If anything, “We’ll finally figure out who has a bigger button,” Colbert said.

“Trump gave us a hint of his vision for the end of 70 years of hostility on the Korean peninsula when he told a reporter, ‘Hopefully, you will give me credit,’” the Late Show host added. “I will happily give you credit.” The late-night personality then fell into giggles as he flubbed the line, since he hadn’t had enough time to prepare the joke. “How about bringing peace to your own country first?” he finally said.

Kimmel was more focused on how this meeting will bring together “the two worst haircuts in the world.” Though, he believes a meeting in May is a little unrealistic.

“He’s not still gonna be president by May,” Kimmel exclaimed.